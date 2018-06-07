California sues 2 companies alleging lead in toddler formula

Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses the lawsuit his office has brought against two companies after state officials say they found dangerous levels of lead in toddler formulas the companies produce, during a news conference Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra and 10 district attorneys filed suit, Thursday, saying Nutraceutical Corp.'s Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme Formula and Graceleigh Inc.'s Sammy's Free Range Goat Milk Toddler Formula expose toddlers to lead at levels well above federal guidelines. The state attorney general's office says both companies agreed to stop selling the products in California in response to ceae and desist letters. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo