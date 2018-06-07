Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses the lawsuit his office has brought against two companies after state officials say they found dangerous levels of lead in toddler formulas the companies produce, during a news conference Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra and 10 district attorneys filed suit, Thursday, saying Nutraceutical Corp.'s Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme Formula and Graceleigh Inc.'s Sammy's Free Range Goat Milk Toddler Formula expose toddlers to lead at levels well above federal guidelines. The state attorney general's office says both companies agreed to stop selling the products in California in response to ceae and desist letters.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses the lawsuit his office has brought against two companies after state officials say they found dangerous levels of lead in toddler formulas the companies produce, during a news conference Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra and 10 district attorneys filed suit, Thursday, saying Nutraceutical Corp.'s Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme Formula and Graceleigh Inc.'s Sammy's Free Range Goat Milk Toddler Formula expose toddlers to lead at levels well above federal guidelines. The state attorney general's office says both companies agreed to stop selling the products in California in response to ceae and desist letters. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo
News

California sues 2 companies alleging lead in toddler formula

The Associated Press

June 07, 2018 05:33 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California is suing two companies after state officials say they found dangerous levels of lead in toddler formulas the companies produce.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and 10 district attorneys sued Nutraceutical Corp. and Graceleigh Inc. on Thursday even though the state attorney general's office says the companies have agreed to stop selling the products in California.

The lawsuit says Nutraceutical's Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme Formula and Graceleigh's Sammy's Free Range Goat Milk Toddler Formula expose toddlers to lead at levels well above federal guidelines. It accuses the companies of false advertising and unfair business practices.

A call to Graceleigh was not immediately returned. No one answered the phone at a listing for Nutraceutical.

