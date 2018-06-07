Lawsuit: Washington jail must provide addiction treatment

This March 26, 2015 photo shows a maximum security cell block at the Whatcom County Jail in Bellingham, Wash. In a novel case with national implications, the Washington state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is suing the jail to force it to provide opiate-withdrawal medication to prisoners, rather than requiring them to go cold turkey. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, June 7, 2018 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, says the Whatcom County Jail's refusal to provide the medicine violates the Americans with Disability Act, because opioid addiction qualifies as a disability under the law. The Bellingham Herald via AP Philip A. Dwyer