Ohio won't hit Sept. 8 deadline for medical marijuana

FILE - In this March 9, 2017, file photo, C-4 marijuana is weighed at the Greener Crossing Medical Marijuana Care Giver Center in Detroit. Ohio said Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that it will not have medical marijuana available by the September deadline, even as a key backer of recreational marijuana legalization said he's using a combination of strategies to continue expanding access to safe cannabis. Detroit News via AP, File Todd McInturf