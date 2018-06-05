Sage grouse DNA study maps crucial mating grounds in US West

FILE - This April 10, 2014, file photo, shows a male sage grouse trying to impress a group of hens, at left, near the base of the Rattlesnake Range in southwest Natrona County, Wyo. A 19-page report by the U.S. Forest Service made public in early May 2018, involved nearly 6,000 sage grouse and maps some 1,200 mating sites in 10 western states and the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File Alan Rogers