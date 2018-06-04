Democrat running for governor focuses on Ohio opioid crisis

FILE - In a Tuesday, May 8, 2018 file photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray speaks to a crowd of supporters during an election night event, in Columbus, Ohio. Cordray says Ohio’s opioid crisis is ravaging families and communities across the state. Cordray faults Republicans including opponent Attorney General Mike DeWine for not doing enough, and says he would treat the issue as a state of emergency and pull together federal, state and local resources. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo