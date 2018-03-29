US paves way to hold more pregnant women in immigration jail

FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, a pregnant Olivia Tincani of Calif., paints a supportive message to immigrant farmworkers as she joins a large group protesters outside the White House to denounce President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant policies on May Day in Washington. The Trump administration says pregnant women charged with being in the United States illegally will no longer receive special considerations that allowed them to be released while their cases wind through immigration court, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday, March 29, 2018. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo