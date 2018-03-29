Arkansas sues drugmakers it blames for deadly opioid crisis

In front of a backdrop that included 401 pill bottles affixed to a wooden map of Arkansas, state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge discusses her lawsuit against three drug manufacturers that she says have contributed to an opioid crisis in the state. ed for 401 deaths two years ago. Rutledge, who appeared with Gov. Asa Hutchinson at a state Capitol news conference on Thursday, March 29, 2018, said drug abuse caused 401 deaths in 2016. Kelly P. Kissel AP Photo