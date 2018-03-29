The Latest: Russia: Western nations researched nerve agent

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his daughter first came into contact with a military-grade nerve agent at their front door. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon says in a statement Wednesday, March 28 police are now focusing their investigation in and around Sergei Skripal's home. Frank Augstein, file AP Photo