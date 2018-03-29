Another New Mexico town seeks awareness on atomic bomb harm

FILE - This July 16, 1945, file photo, taken 6 miles away shows the first atomic bomb explosion at the Trinity Test Site in Alamogordo, N.M. Carrizozo, New Mexico, a small railroad town that received a large part of the residue from the world's first atomic test wants to share its story as advocates work to gather more information how the 1945 Trinity Test affected generations of Hispanic and Native American residents. Advocates seeking recognition for the harms caused by the World War II-era test are trying to gather stories from residents of the tiny town. File AP Photo