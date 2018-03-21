News

Idaho investigates claims that teacher fed puppy to turtle

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 11:45 AM

BOISE, Idaho

The Idaho attorney general's office says it's investigating an alleged animal cruelty case amid claims that a teacher fed a sick puppy to a snapping turtle in front of several students after school.

A document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday following a public records request names Robert Crosland as the teacher.

The document says Franklin County Prosecutor Vic Pearson cited a conflict of interest in requesting the attorney general's help Friday.

Crosland is a science teacher at Preston Junior High School in eastern Idaho. Several parents have come forward to say Crosland fed the puppy to the turtle on March 7.

State officials last week seized the turtle and euthanized it as a nonnative species.

A message left for Crosland at the school wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

