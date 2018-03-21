Russia-UK war of words over ex-spy's poisoning gets uglier

A plane which carried Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave Britain as part of a standoff over a nerve agent attack on British soil, at Vnukovo 2 government airport outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Nearly two dozen Russian diplomats expelled by Britain over the poisoning of an ex-spy arrived home Tuesday, while a scientist involved in the creation of the nerve agent said it could be manufactured by other countries. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo