The Latest: Lawyers debate 15-week abortion ban in court

FILE - In a Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Terri Herring, left, a long time Mississippi abortion foe, speaks with House Judiciary B Committee chairman Andy Gipson, R-Braxton, center, and Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton, outside chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., following the passage of House Bill 1510, which makes the state the first to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Mississippi's governor signed the nation's most restrictive abortion law Monday, March 19, 2018, and was slapped with a lawsuit less than an hour later. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo