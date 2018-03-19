Florida governor signs bill to help anti-abortion centers

Florida will permanently fund anti-abortion pregnancy centers.
Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill (HB 41) on Monday. It was heavily favored by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.
Florida legislators have set aside money for the pregnancy centers since 2006, but the $4 million had to be renewed each year in the annual budget.
Democrats argued that the state shouldn't fund religious organizations or pregnancy centers that don't provide a full range of services.
Republicans said that the state would simply be helping to care for women who chose to go through with their pregnancies.
Service providers can include faith-based organizations, but they can't promote religious content nor use state money on other religious messages.
