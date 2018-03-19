State officials launch probe after autistic student's death

New York state officials say a civil investigation has been launched into the circumstances of how an autistic teen was able to walk away from his school and apparently drown.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia on Monday announced the probe into Trevyan Rowe's death.
The 14-year-old went missing in Rochester, New York, on March 8, after getting off a school bus. His body was pulled from the Genesee River after a three-day search.
Three school employees marked him present in school, and his family wasn't notified that he was gone for several hours.
Never miss a local story.
Schneiderman and Elia say the probe will review the school district's policies and procedures to determine what has to be improved to ensure the safety of all students going forward.
Comments