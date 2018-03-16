Opioid tax won't pass Kentucky Senate, leader says

FILE - In this March 31, 2017 file photo, Republican Senate President Robert Stivers speaks to reporters in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky Senate will reject a proposed tax on prescription opioids, with the chamber's top Republican leader saying the idea has too many legal problems. Stivers said Friday the tax would not be included in the Senate's version of the state budget, set to be released next week. Adam Beam, File AP Photo