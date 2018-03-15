Kremlin: Spy scandal won't disrupt presidential election

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to employees of Uralvagonzavod factory in Nizhny Tagil, Russia. President Vladimir Putin seems self-assured and confident of victory in the election on Sunday, March 18, even as the Kremlin works hard to bolster turnout to make the result as impressive as possible. Unlike the 2012 balloting when he often looked tense and nervous amid massive protests of his rule, Putin faces no such threats this time, despite an anemic economy and spiraling tensions with the West. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo