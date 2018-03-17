Woman's death at South Dakota mental hospital raises concern

A 37-year-old woman died of alcohol withdrawal at a state-run mental hospital in December, even though the hospital wasn't equipped to handle her condition and its policy was to transfer such patients to another facility for treatment, an Argus Leader investigation has found.
Anne Elizabeth White died of alcohol withdrawal and chronic alcohol abuse at the Human Services Center in Yankton, with depression listed as another cause of death, according to records filed by the Yankton County coroner.
Previous Argus Leader investigations have chronicled the Human Services Center's struggles including high staff turnover and its lack of accreditation from a widely used industry review organization.
Steve Lindquist, interim administrator of the hospital, declined to comment directly on White's death. But he said the hospital is reviewing its policies.
"We always look at them, situations that bring these things to our attention," he said. "We certainly are reviewing them and looking at how things could be enhanced."
The Yankton County Sheriff's Office investigated the Dec. 20 death and sent its findings to the state's attorney's office, which did not file criminal charges. Yankton Sheriff Jim Vlahakis said the findings are not public. Coroner Arica Nickles declined to comment.
The Human Services Center is an inpatient mental health hospital run by the state Department of Social Services. The hospital's inpatient program serves about 1,800 people each year for mental health needs.
White's death raised concerns with the leader of a mental health advocacy group in Sioux Falls, the Argus Leader reported .
Sara Lindquist, the executive director of Sioux Falls' office for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said she strongly believes White's death was preventable.
"I don't think anybody at the age of 37, when they're looking for treatment, should die," she said. "That's so young."
It's not clear when White came under the hospital's care.
But White should have undergone a "careful medical exam" to determine if she had high levels of illicit substance toxicity, among other health care needs, according to hospital policy.
Responsibility for White's care rested in the hands of at least 10 different administrators and nurses, according to hospital policy.
State spokeswoman Tia Kafka said in an emailed statement the Human Services Center does not have a detox, and patients who need detox are supposed to be transferred by ambulance to a health care provider with the ability to provide treatment.
If it was determined that White's condition couldn't be treated at the hospital, her information should have gone to a primary care doctor, the clinical director, nurses, a supervisor and an admission nurse.
"If it is determined that HSC cannot meet the medical needs of the individual, he/she would not be admitted to HSC," Kafka said. "If a patient at HSC needs medical care that exceeds HSC's capabilities, the patient would be transferred to a provider who can meet the patient's medical needs."
Such policies are important for handling the care of patients suffering from a mental health condition and addiction, said Steve Lindquist, the hospital's interim administrator, without specifically addressing White's case.
Lindquist led Avera Health's behavioral health division before taking an interim leadership role at the state-run hospital in Yankton. He also headed the Human Services Center between 1989 and 1997.
"All kinds of facilities like this one, like other ones I've been associated with, end up dealing with a person who has substances on board," Lindquist said.
Another Yankton facility does provide detox. In a resource guide from the Helpline Center, Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services is listed as Yankton's only treatment option for clinically-monitored detoxification.
Lewis and Clark's top official, Tom Stanage, did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.
The Human Services Center does use Lewis and Clark in some cases, but staff will also transfer patients to an acute care medical hospital such as Avera if needed, Steve Lindquist said.
A series of stories in 2016 in the Argus Leader cataloged a number of problems at the state-run hospital, including its struggle to retain employees and its lack of accreditation. When the stories ran, the Human Services Center was losing workers at a rate of about one every three days, a trend dating back to July 2008.
As of March 5, the hospital had 43 open positions listed on the state's workforce and hiring website, southdakotaworks.org.
Among the available jobs at the hospital is an opening for the top administrator, who would oversee all operations, including a staff of 500-plus workers. The position pays between $165,000 and $190,000 per year.
The hospital's last administrator, Troy Jones, resigned in June after little more than a year in charge for personal and family reasons. Jones died March 6 after being diagnosed with cancer.
Turnover at the hospital's highest office sparked concerns last year from state lawmakers. They expressed frustration and wondered how the state could keep someone in that role longer-term.
The Social Services Department started the hunt for a replacement shortly after Jones' departure but have yet to find a permanent replacement. South Dakota officials appointed Marcene Dickes, a registered nurse with a master's degree in health services administration, to be an interim administrator in July.
She too has been replaced. Steve Lindquist took over the interim role Jan. 24.
He said the hospital's turnover rate is improving. It has not stopped patients from receiving quality care, he said.
"I've just been very impressed by their dedication to patients and quality patient care," Lindquist said. "They're hard workers. They want to do good things for people."
White was born Jan. 31, 1980 in Muscatine, Iowa. White moved to Yankton with her mother when she was still a child, said her father, Douglas Jackman.
He has not since had contact with White, he said. White's mother, Katherine Jackman, declined to comment.
Andy Gravatt befriended White when both were living in the Pierre area.
"I always thought of her as a really happy person," Gravatt said. "Always wanting to be adventurous."
The two would head down to Griffin Park with friends to swim in the Missouri River.
Gravatt tried to help distract White from her internal struggle with addiction, he said. Substance abuse encompassed much of White's adult life and at times grew so severe it threatened her safety, according to years of police and court records.
Gravatt said White would talk about how the addiction had started with a medication she took to treat problems with her legs, and then escalated.
A quote White posted on her Facebook wall reads: "Life is far too short not to cherish each moment. Live. Laugh. Love."
"She just wanted to feel loved and cared for," Gravatt said.
