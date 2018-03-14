Syrian refugee baby gets life-saving surgery, others wait

In this March 5, 2018 photo, one-year-old Syrian refugee Eman Zatima is prepared by medical staff for surgery, at a hospital in Amman, Jordan. Eman, who has a heart defect, received a life-saving pro bono surgery from doctors sent by the Vatican's Bambino Gesu Hospital. The infant is one of the few lucky Syrian refugees with severe medical conditions to get the needed treatment. Dozens more are left untreated each month because of funding constraints in overwhelmed refugee host countries in the region. Raad Adayleh AP Photo