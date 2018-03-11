Illinois governor candidates at odds on marijuana use

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, lead grower Dave Wilson cares for marijuana plants at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. Illinois Democratic primary candidates for governor say it's time the state legalize recreational marijuana, but Republican candidates are opposed. All six Democratic candidates for the March primary favor legalization in some form. Both Republican primary candidates are staunchly against legalization. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo