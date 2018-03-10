UK security team to hold emergency meeting on Russian ex-spy

In this image dated Friday March 9, 2018, and issued Saturday March 10, 2018, by Britain's Ministry of Defence, showing troops in protective gear as they work to remove a contaminated police car from the Accident and Emergency entrance at the District Hospital in Salisbury, England. Counter-terrorism police asked for military assistance to remove vehicles and objects from the scene in the city, much of which has been cordoned off over contamination fears of the nerve agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. MoD via AP Pete Brown