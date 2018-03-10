Trump uses page from 'smart policymaking 101' on health care

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. The Trump administration is taking a pragmatic new track on health care with officials promising consumer-friendly changes and savings in areas from computerized medical records to prescription drugs. Azar has been rolling out the agenda, saying it has the full backing of President Donald Trump. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo