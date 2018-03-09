Indictment: Doctor billed insurer for unnecessary treatments

State authorities say a doctor used an illegal "runner" to recruit patients and billed an insurance company for treatments that were either unnecessary or never performed on patients.
Subramaniam Khanthan, a 76-year-old pain management specialist who has a practice in Jersey City, was indicted this week on 16 counts of health care claims fraud and single counts of theft by deception and illegal use of runners. It was made public Friday.
The charges stem from an undercover investigation in which he allegedly was caught on video engaging in a scheme to provide physical therapy treatments to patients who didn't need them. Authorities say some of the videos also showed Khanthan making payments to the runner in exchange for patient referrals.
It wasn't known Friday if Khanthan has retained an attorney.
