Caring for 'chosen family' gains ground in sick-leave laws

In this March 2, 2018 photo, Yee Won Chong, far right, poses with his "chosen family" in their home in Portland, Ore. When Chong was diagnosed with cancer, Chong's longtime housemate Brooks Nelson, middle left, used his own sick days to take time off to care for Chong during chemotherapy and surgery. Also pictured are Nelson's partner, Jeannie LaFrance, top left; her daughter, Avalon LaFrance, 5; and the family dog, Fred. Gillian Flaccus AP Photo