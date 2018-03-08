Mississippi awaits governor's OK on abortion restriction

Kami Bullock, left, and Barbara Beavers, both anti-abortion supporters, stand with their signs outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., and attempt to elicit support from passing drivers, Thursday, March 8, 2018. The facility is currently Mississippi's only abortion clinic. Abortion law experts say House Bill 1510, which passed the Mississippi House on Thursday and the Senate on Tuesday, and would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, could be the nation's most restrictive if signed into law. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo