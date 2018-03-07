New York expanding mobile addiction treatment service

New York state is expanding a mobile addiction treatment services that uses upgraded vehicles to provide house calls to communities hard hit by the opioid epidemic.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced more than $1.6 million in new state funding for the program. It features vans and other large vehicles that have been outfitted with treatment space, either for telemedicine or in-person exams. Smaller vehicles are also used to transport patients to clinics.
The money has helped local addiction service providers around the state purchase 20 vehicles for the program, which is intended to address transportation barriers that can prevent some people from seeking help.
Cuomo says the investment is part of the state's effort to do "everything in its power" to combat addiction.
