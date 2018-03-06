Settlement reached with Texas contractor in kickback lawsuit

Federal prosecutors have reached a settlement in a lawsuit against a Texas contractor accused of violating anti-kickback statutes with an Oklahoma emergency medical services company.
The lawsuit filed last year alleges that Paramedics Plus and Emergency Medical Services Authority entered into a $20 million kickback scheme to obtain and keep a profitable public ambulance services contract awarded by the authority and its director. It alleges the "pay to play" scheme violates anti-kickback statutes and the False Claims Act.
The Tulsa World reports that the settlement also affects the East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System, an affiliate of Paramedics Plus.
Prosecutors said in a February court filing that the parties are "finalizing documents" for the agreement.
Never miss a local story.
A memorandum of understanding detailing terms of the agreement has yet to be filed.
Comments