'Harvest Boxes': Grocers fear for business, patrons' health

In this Feb. 26, 2018 photo, Dianne Shenk talks to a customer in her Dylamatos Market in Hazelwood, Pa. About a quarter of Shenk's customers pay with benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, so the government's proposal to replace the debit card-type program with a pre-assembled box of shelf-stable goods delivered to recipients concerns her and other grocery operators in poor areas. "These boxes will be full of shelf-stable items, the same things we're being told not to eat," she said. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo