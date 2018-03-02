Delaware man wins $180,000 for botched thyroid removal

A Delaware couple has won a $180,000 judgment against a hospital and a doctor for the botched removal of a potentially cancerous thyroid.
News outlets report court filings show a Kent County Superior Court jury found for Daniel Russum and his wife in their lawsuit against Bayhealth Medical Center and Dr. Daniel Cloney.
The lawsuit said Cloney operated on Russum in 2015, telling his family that he removed the entire thyroid, both lobes of which doctors had deemed potentially cancerous. Later, Russum found that none of the left side and a lot of the right side were not removed, requiring two more surgeries.
A spokeswoman for Bayhealth says Cloney is still employed there. He faces another lawsuit filed by a woman who says he extracted the wrong thyroid lobe.
