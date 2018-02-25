News

Florida arrests pediatrician for using partial vaccine doses

The Associated Press

February 25, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla.

A Florida pediatrician has been arrested for giving partial doses of vaccines to children.

The Florida Department of Health says in a statement that about 500 patients of Dr. Ishrat Sohail may have been affected. The agency is working to notify those families to consider revaccinating their children.

Sohail is suspected of Medicaid fraud.

In 2016, the health department suspended her for two months from a federal vaccination program for administering on children with private insurance vaccines meant for Medicaid and uninsured patients. State health officials discovered the partially-used doses in a follow-up visit in late January.

It is also possible Sohail's vaccines may not have been sterilized.

Sohail's license to practice medicine in Florida has been suspended by the state surgeon general.

