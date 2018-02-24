News

Michigan lawmakers want study of water-tainting chemicals

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 02:38 PM

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.

Members of Congress from Michigan are seeking money for a study of the health effects of chemicals that have turned up at many military installations.

The chemicals are known as PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Unsafe levels have been detected in lakes and drinking water in Michigan. They include the Belmont area, north of Grand Rapids; the former Wurtsmith and Sawyer Air Force bases; the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center; Camp Grayling and the Escanaba Defense Fuel Supply Point.

PFAS have been linked to cancer and thyroid, kidney, liver, and reproductive problems. Firefighting foam used at military bases contains some of the chemicals.

Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Dan Kildee are among Michigan lawmakers signing a letter to congressional committees requesting a study.

