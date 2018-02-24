Chronic pain sufferers plead for nuanced approach to opioids

In this Feb. 1, 2018 photo, Richard Ulrich, of St. Petersburg, Fla., is among the chronic-pain patients in Florida who will be directly affected if Florida Gov. Rick Scott's proposed legislation to significantly limit the time periods for opioid prescriptions passes. Scott is pursuing a three-day limit on prescribed opioids, unless strict conditions are met that would require a seven-day supply. Ulrich uses a potent morphine prescription to manage pain stemming from a severe back injury. Tampa Bay Times via AP Douglas R. Clifford