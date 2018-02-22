University experts to lead Puerto Rico storm death review

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 file photo, the foundation of a heavily damaged house stands amid broken trees in the mountains after the passing of Hurricane Maria in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Morovis, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rossello said Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, that experts at George Washington University will lead an in-depth review to determine the number of deaths caused by Hurricane Maria amid accusations that the U.S. territory has undercounted the toll. Ramon Espinosa,File AP Photo