The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who snatched several packages from the same porch in El Dorado Hills, California. The video shows the woman grabbing boxes from a porch twice within an hour. In her first appearance, she's wearing a coat and bra, but no shirt. Later, she ditches the coat and is seen wearing just her bra and pants. The weather that day was breezy and a cool 60 degrees.