Lawmakers mull making prescription drug prices transparent

Maine lawmakers are expected to consider a bill aimed at the high cost of prescription drugs.
Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli's bill is set for a Tuesday work session, where a legislative panel could vote to support or kill the legislation.
The bill as originally proposed would require more disclosure of the costs of drug production, research, development, marketing and advertising. The Attorney General's office would also be allowed to investigate violations of such provisions.
Maine Consumers for Affordable Health Care says the legislation is an important step in identifying factors leading to steep hikes in drug prices.
The National Academy for State Health Policy says that 43 bills designed to rein in prescription drug costs have been introduced in 20 states this year.
