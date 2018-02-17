Public health officials report high levels of flu activity

Public health officials say the number of cases of the flu is continuing to rise in Wyoming.
Park County public health nurse Bill Crampton told The Cody Enterprise that the state is experiencing high levels of flu activity throughout the state.
Activity levels are measured by the number of outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms compared to visits for similar illnesses during weeks with little to no spread of the flu.
State epidemiologist Alexia Harrist says at least 10 adults in Wyoming have likely died from causes related to the flu. The number is unconfirmed as an official count will not be available until the season ends.
Harrist says a child in central Wyoming recently died, which serves as a reminder for people to not overlook the seriousness of the illness.
