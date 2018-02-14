First lady Melania Trump speaks with Amber Negrete, 8, right seated, during her visit to the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Bethesda, Md. Also at the table making cookies are Annie Ribas, 9, left, and Katherine Faughn, 6, center seated.
First lady Melania Trump speaks with Amber Negrete, 8, right seated, during her visit to the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Bethesda, Md. Also at the table making cookies are Annie Ribas, 9, left, and Katherine Faughn, 6, center seated. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
First lady Melania Trump speaks with Amber Negrete, 8, right seated, during her visit to the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Bethesda, Md. Also at the table making cookies are Annie Ribas, 9, left, and Katherine Faughn, 6, center seated. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

News

First lady brings Valentine's Day cheer to kids in hospital

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

February 14, 2018 03:34 PM

BETHESDA, Md.

Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of Health.

The first lady doled out Happy Valentine's Day wishes along with White House holiday cards to patients.

She helped one group of kids decorate heart-shaped cookies with white frosting and sprinkles. She also exchanged holiday cards with a larger group that included the cookie decorators.

Children's Inn is a private, nonprofit facility for seriously ill children and their families who are participating in clinical trials at NIH.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mrs. Trump is focusing her work as first lady on the well-being of children. She visited a children's hospital in Cincinnati last week to get a briefing on Ohio's opioid epidemic.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sheriff's office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering

View More Video