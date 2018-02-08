Arkansas court: Lawsuit in anchorwoman's death can proceed

FILE - In this June 26, 2008, file photo, KATV anchor Anne Pressly, 26, is shown in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas Supreme Court said Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, that Pressly's mother, can move forward with a complaint that hospital employees not involved in the journalist's medical care acted outrageously as the woman was dying after an attack in October 2008. KATV Television, File AP Photo