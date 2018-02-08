White Sands officials: Children took inappropriate photos

The FBI has concluded two young children took explicit photos found at an Army installation's day care center and that no adults were involved, White Sands Missile Range officials said.
The investigation began in December after inappropriate photos of children were discovered on iPads, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported .
Investigators found that about 20 photos were taken by two children ages 4-5 at the Thomas J.P. Jones Child Development Center, officials said Wednesday. The center's surveillance footage showed the two children in a classroom taking the photos for about 15 minutes.
"They each alternately pulled their own pants down and then back up again with only about a minute not spent fully dressed," officials said in a statement. The video showed no adults were involved and the FBI found no indication of criminal wrongdoing.
When the two children took the photos, the teacher was working on an art project in another part of the classroom and did not have a direct line of sight.
Col. Dave Brown, the installation's garrison commander, said officials have taken steps to correct the issue in the child development center. The measures include banning iPads in the classroom unless the built-in cameras are disabled and ensuring teachers have an unobstructed line of sight to all children
"We're obviously relieved the investigation showed no children were ever in danger," Brown said.
