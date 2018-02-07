Health chief requires FOIA from senator to release emails

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, talks with members of the Illinois Veterans Home after staying at the home in Quincy, Ill., to better understand the operations there, after it experienced a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak. Rauner's administration is requiring state lawmakers to jump through a public-records law hoop before turning over emails about the outbreak at the Veterans Home. Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018that Sen. Tom Cullerton's request for communication surrounding the crisis is subject to the Freedom of Information Act. The Quincy Herald-Whig via AP File Phil Carlson