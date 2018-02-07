The Latest: 6 Russian appeals delayed till after Olympics

International Olympic Committee member and Court of Arbitration for Sport president John Coates is projected on a screen as he delivers a report on the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics during the 132nd IOC Session prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Pictured below Coates are Ugur Erdener of Turkey, from bottom left, Zaiqing Yu of China, former IOC President Jacques Rogge, IOC President Thomas Bach and Christophe De Kepper of Belgium. Patrick Semansky AP Photo