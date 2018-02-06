GOP lawmakers take aim at cancer research group over Roundup

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, is seen on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Republican lawmakers are threatening to cut off U.S. funding for the World Health Organization’s cancer research program over its finding that the glyphosate herbicide Roundup is probably carcinogenic to humans. House Science Committee Chairman Lamar Smith said Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, that the 2015 conclusion by the International Agency for Research on Cancer was fundamentally flawed and relied on cherry-picked science. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo