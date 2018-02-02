Oregon's top prosecutor convenes marijuana summit

FILE - This Sept. 30, 2016 file photo shows a marijuana bud before harvesting at a rural area near Corvallis, Ore. Billy Williams, United States Attorney for the District of Oregon, is holding a marijuana summit to address what he calls a "massive" marijuana surplus in the state. He announced the Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 summit, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a memo outlining how states with legalized marijuana could avoid federal scrutiny. Andrew Selsky, File AP Photo