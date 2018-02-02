Philippines: 3 deaths may be linked to dengue vaccinations

Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Rolando Enrique Domingo, right, gestures besides Philippine General Hospital Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, during a press conference at the Department of Health office in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Philippine health officials say an investigation has shown that at least 3 of 14 reported deaths of children injected with the anti-dengue vaccine supplied by French-based Sanofi Pasteur may have "causal association" to the inoculation, including two possible cases of "vaccine failure." Aaron Favila AP Photo