Turkey detains medics for speaking against Syria offensive

A Turkish Forces vehicles is driven past people watching at the Oncupinar border crossing with Syria, known as Bab al Salameh in Arabic, in the outskirts of the town of Kilis, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Renewed clashes erupted on Monday on a strategic hilltop in northwestern Syria captured by Turkish troops the day before as Syrian Kurdish militiamen try to regain control. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo