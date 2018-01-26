Execution halted for man attorneys say can't remember crime

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows a police mug shot of Vernon Madison, who is scheduled to be executed for the 1985 murder of Mobile police officer Julius Schulte on Thursday. Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it proceed with this week's scheduled execution of the 67-year-old inmate whose lawyers say can no longer remember his crime. The Alabama attorney general's office told justices in a filing Monday that the state's high court last year ruled the execution could proceed and should do so again. Alabama Department of Corrections, via AP, File)