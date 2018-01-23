Oregon approves new taxes to address Medicaid costs

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo. a sign in support of Oregon's Measure 101 is displayed by a homeowner along a roadside in Lake Oswego, Ore. The taxes before voters in the special election on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, are a short-term fix for health care funding designed to generate between $210 and $320 million in revenue over two years. Oregon aggressively expanded its Medicaid rolls under the Affordable Care Act and now, just 5 percent of its population is uninsured. But state lawmakers have struggled to come with a long-term funding plan. Gillian Flaccus, File AP Photo