News

State high court's chief talks response to opioid epidemic

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 02:16 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush says courts statewide have boosted their response to the opioid abuse epidemic and will continue to do so.

The (Munster) Times reports Rush delivered an annual "State of the Judiciary" address to the General Assembly this month.

She says some of the actions include gathering teams from each county to participate in training and treatment for substance abuse, adding more problem-solving courts and making efforts to help the children of drug-addicted parents.

She says Indiana's court system has also improved technology, among other things.

Rush was chosen last year to help lead a national task force on the opioid abuse crisis.

The National Judicial Opioid Task Force includes court officials from several states who'll examine the justice system's role in combating opioid abuse.

