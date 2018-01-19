News

Montana can continue funding CHIP through mid-March

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 01:53 PM

HELENA, Mont.

Montana has enough money to continue funding the Children's Health Insurance Program through mid-March.

Marie Matthews, manager of the health department's Medicaid and Health Services Branch, told a legislative interim committee on Friday the funding would run out in two months without congressional action.

About 27,000 Montana children receive health insurance through CHIP or Medicaid expansion. Matthews says more than 23,000 Montana children would be at risk of losing coverage if CHIP isn't re-authorized.

Federal legislation to continue CHIP for six years is included in a bill that would fund government operations for four weeks, averting a shutdown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.S. House passed the bill on Thursday, but it's not clear if it will pass the Senate because Democrats want the bill to include protections for immigrants brought to the country as children who are now here illegally.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

    Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses recent events within the Wichita Police Department, including a federal gambling investigation involving a Wichita officers ( Video by Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 19, 2018)

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department
Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse
Police say his actions saved his grandparents lives so they made him chief for a day 0:48

Police say his actions saved his grandparents lives so they made him chief for a day

View More Video