News

Justice Sotomayor 'fine' after treatment for low blood sugar

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 01:42 PM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court says Justice Sonia Sotomayor is "doing fine" after emergency medical personnel treated her at home for symptoms of low blood sugar. Sotomayor is diabetic.

The court's public information office says in a statement that Sotomayor experienced symptoms of low blood sugar Friday morning. The court says she later came to work and "resumed her usual schedule." The justices held a private conference Friday. The court said Sotomayor will be "participating in planned activities over the weekend."

Sotomayor, who is 63, was diagnosed with diabetes as a child.

The incident was first reported by Politico.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

    Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses recent events within the Wichita Police Department, including a federal gambling investigation involving a Wichita officers ( Video by Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 19, 2018)

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department
Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse
Police say his actions saved his grandparents lives so they made him chief for a day 0:48

Police say his actions saved his grandparents lives so they made him chief for a day

View More Video