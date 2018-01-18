News

Panel OK's bill to track substance abuse treatment efforts

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 01:08 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A Kentucky legislative panel has approved a bill to require health officials to track the success of state-funded substance abuse treatment programs.

The bill cleared the House Health and Family Services Committee on Thursday. The proposal calls for the Health and Family Services Cabinet to develop a system to gauge the effectiveness of treatment programs.

In a state battling opioid addiction, the measure also requires the cabinet to update licensing and regulatory requirements for treatment programs.

Cabinet official Allen Brenzel says some licensing requirements put an "undue burden" on providers wanting to offer treatment.

Rep. Addia Wuchner, the bill's lead sponsor, says she wants to ensure programs offer the same basic components to maximize opportunities for patients to recover.

The bill heads to the House.

